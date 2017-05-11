Adorable, viral newborn photo highlights parents’ careers in public service

JACKSONVILLE, Florida – EP Photography in Jacksonville, Florida is getting a lot of attention for one of their recent photo shoots.

Enzo is a little boy whose parents serve their community to the fullest. His mom is a firefighter in Jacksonville. His dad is a police officer.

A sweet photo which has gone viral highlights Enzo’s parents’ careers. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office posted the picture, welcoming Enzo to the family.

WHNT contacted EP Photography requesting permission to show this sweet picture. They not only granted permission, but sent over some other adorable photos from the session:

PHOTO GALLERY