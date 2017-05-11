Attorney for family says video shows 8-year-old boy bullied days before his suicide

CINCINNATI, Ohio — An Ohio mother is desperate for answers after the death of her eight-year-old son, who she found hanging from his bunk bed in January. She claims there is proof her son was bullied at his elementary school days before his suicide, and says she doesn’t feel enough was done to prevent bullying at his school.

“I just feel like enough is not being done, and I feel like stuff is being swept under the rug,” Cornelia Reynolds said.

Her family’s attorney says video proves that Reynolds’ son, Gabe Tate, was bullied at school two days before he died. The video shows Tate being attacked by another student in the boys bathroom.

“A boy is in the bathroom, punching and threatening and assaulting other children, and the son of my client walks in. He actually attempts to shake the assailant’s hand, and the assailant pulled him forward and slammed him into the wall, and he is knocked unconscious for seven-and-a-half minutes,” said attorney Jennifer Branch.

WLWT has requested a copy of the video.

As word of the video broke, WLWT said the school’s administrators were unavailable for comment. Back in January, leaders at Carson Elementary School said there was no evidence of bullying.

Branch said Tate lost consciousness in the bathroom incident and that a school official told Tate’s mom that her son fainted.

“There is concern that there was more violence going on in that school. There was more bullying than his mom ever knew, was ever told, and as we learn things, it’s been hard to share them with her because her response is, ‘if I had only known,'” Branch said.