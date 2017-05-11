MADISON -- It has seen some great football games but this may have been a first for Camp Randall Stadium. The 2017 Wisconsin Sports Awards were held at the stadium Thursday, May 11th. FOX6's Tim Van Vooren went behind-the-scenes for Beyond the Game.
Beyond the Game at the 2017 Wisconsin Sports Awards
