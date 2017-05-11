× BoDeans to headline Festa Italiana on Friday, July 21st

MILWAUKEE — Festa Italiana announced on Thursday, May 11th that Milwaukee-area favorite BoDeans will headline the festival on Friday, July 21 at 9:00 p.m. The band will be helping to kick off Festa’s 40th anniversary.

The BoDeans are known as one of the best live acts in the business having multiple chart topping hits like “Good Things,” “You Don’t Get Much,” “Idaho,” “If It Makes You,” “Closer to Free,” “Stay,” “American,” and, “All the World,” Recently the band released a tribute video to the area titled, “My Hometown,” which features scenes from around the Waukesha and Milwaukee areas.

Festa Italiana is celebrating its 40th year — and is set to run at Maier Festival Park on Milwaukee’s lakefront from July 21 – 23. CLICK HERE for much more information on the festival and entertainment offerings set for 2017.