City of Milwaukee, county leaders announce partnership “to improve public safety”

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele on Thursday, May 11th announced a partnership between the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services “in taking an incremental step to improve public safety.”

According to a news release from the Abele’s office the goal of this effort is “to reduce juvenile recidivism and improve outcomes for youth offenders through increased monitoring of high-risk individuals and stricter compliance with court imposed restrictions.”

The Milwaukee Common Council passed the resolution approving this partnership in April.

