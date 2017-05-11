Couple has epic wedding on Mount Everest

NEPAL — One couple proved there ain’t no mountain high enough by traveling to Mount Everest and saying “I do!”

According to KCRA, Ashley Schmider and Jason Sissom eloped to Nepal along with adventure photographer, Charleton Churchill. They traveled to Mount Everest’s base camp at an elevation of 17,600 feet where they traded their climbing gear for a gown and tux — keeping their boots on, though.

Despite the near-zero degree temperatures and blistering winds, the stunning backdrop next to the colossal mountain resulted in some amazing photos.