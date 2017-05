FOND DU LAC — Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue is investigating an unknown substance leaking into the Fond du Lac River.

FDLFR investigating an unknown substance leaking into the FDL River pic.twitter.com/3B77Cv6oEA — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) May 11, 2017

Officials tweeted out that the source of the leak was determined to have originated from the Fond du Lac County highway garage.

Work is now underway to remove the product from the storm sewer.

Hazmat crews testing liquid to try and determine what type of substance is leaking. pic.twitter.com/WXRwbH0fQw — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) May 11, 2017

UPDATE: The source of the leak determined to have originated from FDL Co Highway Garage. Work underway to remove product from storm sewer pic.twitter.com/bp7EaEXRXY — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) May 11, 2017

