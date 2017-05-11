× Groceries, household items, beauty products and more! AmazonFresh now available in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Customers in Milwaukee can now take advantage of AmazonFresh!

According to Amazon officials, AmazonFresh allows customers to order everything from fresh groceries, to household goods, beauty products and other items. These products are then delivered the same day, or the next day, with the option of attended or unattended delivery. You can place an order in the morning, and have your items delivered as early as that same evening — or you can place an order before going to bed, and have the items on your doorstep in time for breakfast the next day.

AmazonFresh is available for $14.99 per month as an add-on to your Amazon Prime membership. You can then enjoy unlimited deliveries on orders of $40 or more — and you can shop AmazonFresh through the Amazon app.

You can shop weekly discounts and special offers through AmazonFresh’s “Fresh Deals program,” and get 5% back on groceries when you use your Amazon.com Store Card or Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card.

Shop local products HERE, via the “Local Market.”

CLICK HERE to learn more about AmazonFresh, or to take part in a 30-day free trial.