SHEBOYGAN COUNTY -- The US Open is a little more than a month away -- and while the staff at Erin Hills prepares for the spotlight, local golfers are competing for a chance to hit the links alongside some of golf's greats come June.

An Open qualifier was held at The Bull at Pinehurst Farms on Thursday, May 11th. Mequon's Jordan Niebrugge finished tied for third with a 72 -- and moves on to the sectional. Also qualifying was Richard Todd, Austin Kendziorski and Vince India.