× House Speaker Paul Ryan back in Wisconsin, visiting Racine company

RACINE — U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is back in his home state.

Ryan visits the InSinkErator plant in Racine Thursday where company officials are unveiling final plans for a new headquarters and other investments in southeastern Wisconsin.

Ryan has been on the road since leading an effort to pass the House bill that seeks to repeal and replace Democratic former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

As for President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey? Ryan said on Fox News Wednesday night that President Trump lost patience with Comey and that many Republicans, Democrats and senior Justice Department officials had lost confidence in him. The Wisconsin Republican says President Trump doesn’t want the FBI “in disarray” and acted within his authority to fire Comey.