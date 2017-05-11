“It’s unfortunate:” Teens accused of vandalizing luxury vehicles at dealership for “no rhyme or reason”

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Two teenagers stand accused of damaging dozens of luxury vehicles, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

Surveillance video shows two men behind the luxury car dealerships owned by businessman Bernie Moreno on Lorain Road in North Olmsted, Ohio. Investigators say sometime between 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 21st and 7:20 a.m. the next day, they vandalized 31 vehicles.

“We were able to take a look at the videos, and one of our detectives had had some dealings with individuals. He kind of did some backtracking and located these two individuals, and he believed that those were the persons involved,” said Jamie Gallagher.

Police arrested 19-year old Wisam Ayyad of North Olmsted, charging him with felony vandalism. They charged a 17-year old North Olmsted teen with vandalism as well.

“Sides of the cars had been keyed, and that type of damage. Had to have cars repainted to repair the damage,” Gallagher said.

Pictures taken by police show the damage. Some of the cars with key damage included a Rolls Royce, Maseratis, an Aston Martin, a BMW, Cadillac, Porsches, and Mercedes. Investigators said some of the cars were owned by the dealership and up for sale, but others had already been purchased.

The total amount of damage is estimated to be $100,000.

“It’s an incredible amount of damage to those types of vehicles, again, it’s unfortunate that it does occur. There was no rhyme or reason for these kids to get involved with that,” said Chief Gallagher.

Gallagher said the teens had no specific problems with the dealership.

“No particular beef with them. It was just mischief. They were leaving a friend’s home and walking back to their residence, and they decided that they were gonna walk through a lot and they had the bright idea of keying some cars and damaging the cars in the lot,” said Gallagher.

According to the police report, the dealership was repairing the scratches and paint, using their body shop.