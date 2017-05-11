Making a difference: Packers wide receiver to lead walk for children this month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- How would you like to walk alongside a Packers player? One of the team's wide receivers is leading a walk for children this month. Max Seigle of Next Door joins Real Milwaukee to talk about their upcoming event to support early childhood education.

Coming up a week from Saturday, May 20th, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams will lead Next Door's Walk for Children in Milwaukee.

About Next Door (website)

Many of Milwaukee’s children face the same challenges of illiteracy, poverty, and segregation that their parents faced before them. Early education is a key factor in breaking this cycle. As an award-winning early education provider, Next Door focuses on improving literacy and school readiness for children ages 0–5 in Milwaukee’s central city. When combined with adult education and family support, our research-based programming helps children close the achievement gap and focus on a bright future.