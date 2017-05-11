× Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office demonstrates iris scanning technology used to identify offenders

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office demonstrated on Thursday, May 11th a first-in-Wisconsin implementation of iris biometric technology used to identify offenders.

According to a news release issued by the Sheriff’s Office, the iris biometric identification system provides quicker and more accurate identification of offenders locally and nationally. Officials say the technology will improve the safety of the public and staff by quickly (in seconds) and accurately confirming the identity of previously entered offenders.

The iris biometric technology captures the unique features contained in the human iris and compares those against a database of individuals enrolled in Milwaukee County and other participating law enforcement agencies across the country.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.