× “Operation Smackdown:” Investigators find 1,230 bags of heroin in Connecticut man’s car

WATERBURY, Connecticut — Detectives in Connecticut took down a suspect in a drug investigation dubbed “Operation Smackdown” that they say had more than 1,000 bags of heroin!

34-year-old Jonathan Oakley Waterbury, Connecticut faces a number of drug-related offenses after police found 1,230 bags of heroin, among other evidence.

Oakley was arrested on Wednesday, May 10th amid the operation, which began in December.

Investigators said they had to force their way into a home in Newridge Avenue in Waterbury to make the arrest.

Following a previous survey of the home, Oakley was identified inside on Wednesday.

At first, police said they found four cellphones, marijuana and $6,000 in cash.

A K-9 officer sniffed out something in Oakley’s vehicle, which was towed to police headquarters and a search warrant was executed.

That’s when the bags of heroin were discovered, along with 41 grams of powder and crack cocaine, 64 abused opiate pills and 24 controlled substance pills.

A Narcan kit was also found.

A minor was present at the time of Oakley’s arrest, so in addition to drug charges, he was charged with risk of injury to a minor.