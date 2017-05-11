Safe, clean, fun: A new facility for kids, families set to open in Brown Deer

We’re actually pretty easy to understand. We’re people like you who want to exercise, but also like to have fun. Lots of fun. So instead of stairclimbers and weight machines, we decided to create a place where you can soar in open jump arenas, dive into pools of soft foam cubes, play trampoline dodgeball, do flips and somersaults. We also wanted a new alternative for birthday parties and family gatherings, where quality food and private party rooms were guaranteed, and our kids could safely play while we socialized with other parents.

At ROCKIN’ JUMP you get the exercise you need and lots of laughs along the way. It was the vision of two families back in 2010 and quickly became one of America’s most popular recreation and fitness destinations. The Brown Deer indoor trampoline park location is open daily and offers special activities of all kinds.

Everything about us is dedicated to Safe. Clean. Fun.