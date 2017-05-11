Summerfest reveals even more stage headliners for the 2017 lineup

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest announced on Thursday, May 11th additional stage headliners to the 2017 lineup.

The 2017 headliners now include:

  • July 1 – Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly – 9:45 pm – BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite
  • July 2 – Ludacris – 10:15 pm – Miller Lite Oasis
  • July 9 – Lee Brice (replacing Brett Eldredge, due to scheduling conflict) – 10 pm – Miller Lite Oasis
  • July 9 – The Spinners – 9:30 pm – Uline Warehouse with Miller Lite and Super 18:  The CW & My 24

In addition to the headliners, the 2017 Summerfest line up now includes the following acts:

  • June 28:
    • Hook N Sling – 7:30 pm – Miller Lite Oasis
    • Touch Sensitive – 8:30 pm – Miller Lite Oasis
  • June 29:
    • Pluto – 8:30 pm – Miller Lite Oasis
  • July 1:
    • Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly – 9:45 pm – BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite
    • JC Brooks – 8:00 pm Uline Warehouse with Miller Lite and Super 18: The CW & My 24
  • July 2:
    • Ludacris – 10:15 pm – Miller Lite Oasis
    • Jonny P – 8:00 pm – Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Coors Light and Tap Milwaukee
  • July 4:
    • Joey Purp – 9:00 pm – Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Coors Light and Tap Milwaukee
    • oddCouple – 7:00 pm – Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Coors Light and Tap Milwaukee
  • July 5:
    • Felly – 7:00 pm – Miller Lite Oasis
    • PnB Rock – 8:30PM – Miller Lite Oasis
    • Bad Royale – 8:30 pm – Harley-Davidson Roadhouse with Miller High Life
  • July 7:
    • Aubrie Sellers – 8:00 pm – Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Coors Light and Tap Milwaukee
    • Brooke Eden – 8:00 pm – Uline Warehouse with Miller Lite and Super 18: The CW & My 24
  • July 9:
    •  Lee Brice (replacing Brett Eldredge, due to scheduling conflict) – 10 pm – Miller Lite Oasis
    • The Spinners – 9:30 pm – Uline Warehouse with Miller Lite and Super 18:  The CW & My 24
    • Harvey Scales & The Seven Sounds – 8:00pm – Uline Warehouse with Miller Lite and Super 18:  The CW & My 24
    • The Social Animals – 7:30 pm – BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite

Summerfest 2017 presented by American Family Insurance – the festival’s 50th edition – will take place June 28 – July 2 and July 4 – July 9 from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3.

