Summerfest reveals even more stage headliners for the 2017 lineup
MILWAUKEE — Summerfest announced on Thursday, May 11th additional stage headliners to the 2017 lineup.
The 2017 headliners now include:
- July 1 – Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly – 9:45 pm – BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite
- July 2 – Ludacris – 10:15 pm – Miller Lite Oasis
- July 9 – Lee Brice (replacing Brett Eldredge, due to scheduling conflict) – 10 pm – Miller Lite Oasis
- July 9 – The Spinners – 9:30 pm – Uline Warehouse with Miller Lite and Super 18: The CW & My 24
In addition to the headliners, the 2017 Summerfest line up now includes the following acts:
- June 28:
- Hook N Sling – 7:30 pm – Miller Lite Oasis
- Touch Sensitive – 8:30 pm – Miller Lite Oasis
- June 29:
- Pluto – 8:30 pm – Miller Lite Oasis
- July 1:
- Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly – 9:45 pm – BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite
- JC Brooks – 8:00 pm Uline Warehouse with Miller Lite and Super 18: The CW & My 24
- July 2:
- Ludacris – 10:15 pm – Miller Lite Oasis
- Jonny P – 8:00 pm – Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Coors Light and Tap Milwaukee
- July 4:
- Joey Purp – 9:00 pm – Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Coors Light and Tap Milwaukee
- oddCouple – 7:00 pm – Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Coors Light and Tap Milwaukee
- July 5:
- Felly – 7:00 pm – Miller Lite Oasis
- PnB Rock – 8:30PM – Miller Lite Oasis
- Bad Royale – 8:30 pm – Harley-Davidson Roadhouse with Miller High Life
- July 7:
- Aubrie Sellers – 8:00 pm – Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Coors Light and Tap Milwaukee
- Brooke Eden – 8:00 pm – Uline Warehouse with Miller Lite and Super 18: The CW & My 24
- July 9:
- Lee Brice (replacing Brett Eldredge, due to scheduling conflict) – 10 pm – Miller Lite Oasis
- The Spinners – 9:30 pm – Uline Warehouse with Miller Lite and Super 18: The CW & My 24
- Harvey Scales & The Seven Sounds – 8:00pm – Uline Warehouse with Miller Lite and Super 18: The CW & My 24
- The Social Animals – 7:30 pm – BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite
Summerfest 2017 presented by American Family Insurance – the festival’s 50th edition – will take place June 28 – July 2 and July 4 – July 9 from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3.
43.029019 -87.900294