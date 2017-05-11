× Summerfest reveals even more stage headliners for the 2017 lineup

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest announced on Thursday, May 11th additional stage headliners to the 2017 lineup.

The 2017 headliners now include:

July 1 – Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly – 9:45 pm – BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite

July 2 – Ludacris – 10:15 pm – Miller Lite Oasis

July 9 – Lee Brice (replacing Brett Eldredge, due to scheduling conflict) – 10 pm – Miller Lite Oasis

July 9 – The Spinners – 9:30 pm – Uline Warehouse with Miller Lite and Super 18: The CW & My 24

In addition to the headliners, the 2017 Summerfest line up now includes the following acts:

June 28: Hook N Sling – 7:30 pm – Miller Lite Oasis Touch Sensitive – 8:30 pm – Miller Lite Oasis

June 29 : Pluto – 8:30 pm – Miller Lite Oasis

: July 1 : Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly – 9:45 pm – BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite JC Brooks – 8:00 pm Uline Warehouse with Miller Lite and Super 18: The CW & My 24

: July 2 : Ludacris – 10:15 pm – Miller Lite Oasis Jonny P – 8:00 pm – Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Coors Light and Tap Milwaukee

: July 4 : Joey Purp – 9:00 pm – Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Coors Light and Tap Milwaukee oddCouple – 7:00 pm – Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Coors Light and Tap Milwaukee

: July 5: Felly – 7:00 pm – Miller Lite Oasis PnB Rock – 8:30PM – Miller Lite Oasis Bad Royale – 8:30 pm – Harley-Davidson Roadhouse with Miller High Life

July 7 : Aubrie Sellers – 8:00 pm – Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Coors Light and Tap Milwaukee Brooke Eden – 8:00 pm – Uline Warehouse with Miller Lite and Super 18: The CW & My 24

: July 9 : Lee Brice (replacing Brett Eldredge, due to scheduling conflict) – 10 pm – Miller Lite Oasis The Spinners – 9:30 pm – Uline Warehouse with Miller Lite and Super 18: The CW & My 24 Harvey Scales & The Seven Sounds – 8:00pm – Uline Warehouse with Miller Lite and Super 18: The CW & My 24 The Social Animals – 7:30 pm – BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite

Summerfest 2017 presented by American Family Insurance – the festival’s 50th edition – will take place June 28 – July 2 and July 4 – July 9 from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3.