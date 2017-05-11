Tasty twist on waffles: Surprise your mom this Mother’s Day with breakfast in bed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Impress mom this Mother's Day with breakfast in bed. Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to make beef breakfast waffles with mango syrup.

Ingredients

12 ounces cooked beef Steak, cut into thin slices

1 mango, finely diced

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and diced

1/4 cup real maple syrup

2 teaspoons lime juice

4 frozen waffles, toasted

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

Additional real maple syrup

Instructions

1. Combine Beef, mango, pepper, and maple syrup in small saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook 5 to 7 minutes or until sauce is consistency of syrup and beef is heated through. Remove from heat and stir in lime juice.

2. Evenly top each waffle with beef and mango syrup. Garnish with mint and drizzle with additional maple syrup as desired.