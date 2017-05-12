× 51-year-old man arrested for OWI following head-on collision in Delafield

DELAFIELD — A 51-year-old Hartland man was arrested for OWI following a head-on crash early Friday morning, May 12th.

It happened shortly after midnight on STH 83 at Mariner Drive in Delafield.

When officers arrived on scene they found a head-on collision in the southbound lanes of STH 83 involving two vehicles.

The operator of the southbound vehicle was a 16-year-old girl from Hartland who was transported to the hospital — where she was treated and released for minor injuries.

The operator of the northbound vehicle was a 51-year-old male from Hartland. That male was also transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The male was also arrested for operate while intoxicated, causing injury and was issued a traffic citation for operating the wrong-way on a divided highway.

No further information related to the investigation is available at this time.