Attention Drivers: These upcoming closures could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about all the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Friday (5/12)

Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at Moorland Rd for sign structure work.

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at National Ave for a traffic switch and guardrail installation.

(includes overnight full closure of the I-94 West to I-41 North system ramp)

Monday (5/15) and Tuesday (5/16)

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield Ave for overhang work.

Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Watertown Plank Rd for overhang and traffic switch prep work.

Wednesday (5/17)

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at the Zoo Interchange for girder erection.

Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at Moorland Rd for girder erection.

Thursday (5/18) and Friday (5/19)

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at the Zoo Interchange for girder erection.