× Brookfield police seek 2 suspects after theft from Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft store

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police are looking for two suspects — one woman and a man in connection with a theft from Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Store.

It happened Wednesday, May 3rd at the store on Bluemound Road near Thomas Lane.

Police say $1,051 in merchandise was taken from the store.

According to police, a man described as being in his mid 20’s, 5’10”, thin with a dark complexion was seen by an employee with a large black bag full of cricut vinyl rolls. He fled the store white in a Infiniti M37 4-door, bearing WI registration 665YY.

A woman described as in her late 20’s, 5’6″, stocky with a dark complexion and having shoulder length hair was seen entering the driver side of the vehicle before it fled the scene.

The vehicle left westbound on Bluemound Road.

Stolen were 62 rolls of cricut glitter vinyl rolls in various colors and 27 black short sleeve t-shirts