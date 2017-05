× Building struck by bullets in shots fired incident near 44th and North

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that took place near North 44th Street and West North Avenue Friday afternoon, May 12th.

The incident happened around 12:40 p.m.

Police say two people became involved in an argument and began to shoot at each other. Officials believe no one was struck by the bullets but a nearby building was.

Milwaukee police continue to seek suspect(s).