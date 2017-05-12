Cheers! Pabst Milwaukee Brewery to kick off summer music season with grand opening street festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning at Pabst Brewery previewing the grand opening. Pabst Milwaukee Brewery will kick off the summer music season with a grand opening street festival from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13th.

The event will be held on Juneau Avenue between 10th and 11th streets and the adjoining area of 11th street and will feature outdoor performances from a variety of leading local bands – including IshDARR, Masked Intruder, New Age Narcissism, Hugh Masterson, Abby Jeanne and D’ Amato. An art gallery, live painting, games, activities and food will also be offered, along with Pabst Milwaukee Brewery beer.

Admission is free.