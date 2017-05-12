Douglas Richmond accused of having sexual relations with teen, a student

RACINE — 41-year-old Douglas Richmond of Burlington is accused of having sexual relations with a teenage girl between 2009 and 2010. He now faces a felony charge of sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children.

According to the criminal complaint, the alleged victim in this case told Kenosha police she was a student at a high school in Kenosha in 2009 and 2010. The complaint indicates Richmond was the girl’s teacher.

The complaint indicates Richmond and the girl had inappropriate contact several times — at least one of those times in Racine County. At one point they “were supposed to have met at a location in Kenosha, but Richmond had told her that he did not want to meet in Kenosha because people may see them and ‘get the wrong idea.'”

Richmond is due in court for his preliminary hearing on May 18th.

