MPD in search of family of young boy found alone near 52nd and Glendale

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to locate the family of a child who was found by himself near N. 52nd Street and Glendale Avenue Friday evening, May 12th.

Police say the boy was found around 7 p.m.

The child is described as a black male, around two years old, 32″ tall, 30 pounds and his hair is in cornrows. He is wearing a puffy red winter jacket, a white, brown and blue football jersey-style T-shirt, blue jeans and red and white Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.