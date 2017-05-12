× Milwaukee to host American Legion national convention in 2022

MILWAUKEE — The American Legion announced on Friday, May 12th that Milwaukee will be the host of its National Convention from August 24 – September 1, 2022.

Milwaukee won the bid last week in Indianapolis with its presentation, which included a customized video address from Governor Scott Walker.

VISIT Milwaukee President & CEO Paul Upchurch issued the following statement in a news release:

“It was a real team effort to win this major convention business for Milwaukee. The combination of the American Legion’s successful convention experience here in 2010, along with a great convention package and the promise of all the new development that will be in place by 2022, helped seal the deal for Milwaukee.”

The convention’s 13,000 attendees will account for 17,700 room nights, bringing an estimated economic impact of $11.2 million to the greater Milwaukee area.

Milwaukee last hosted the American Legion convention in 2010.