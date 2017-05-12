× Police: 2 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee; suspects sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday night, May 11th.

The first shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. near 106th Street and Mill Road.

According to police, the 31-year-old victim was dropped off at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Police are seeking a known suspect and continue to investigate.

Around 10 p.m. police responded to another shooting near 23rd Street and Fond du Lac Avenue.

Police say the 40-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound and was treated at a local hospital, and is expected to recover.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances and are seeking suspects.