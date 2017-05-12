× Police: Crash leads to fight on Milwaukee’s northwest side; 1 taken to hospital

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a fight broke out following a two- vehicle crash Thursday night, May 11th on the city’s northwest side.

It happened around 11:00 p.m. near 76th Street and Villard Avenue.

According to police, a woman involved in the crash was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Those fighting at the scene fled when officers arrived.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.