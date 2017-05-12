× Regional opioid centers treat 277 people

MADISON — Three regional opioid treatment programs that got grants under a 2014 state law treated close to 300 people last year.

That’s according to a report the state Department of Health Services released Friday.

The three programs — Northeast Wisconsin Opioid Treatment Services, the HOPE Consortium and the NorthLakes Community Clinic — received a total of $2 million in state grants in 2016. Each program received $672,000.

Together they treated 277 people. The majority of patients in each program were treated for opioids other than heroin.

The HOPE Consortium, which serves Forest, Iron, Oneida, Price and Vilas counties as well as three American Indian tribes, treated 131 patients, the most of any of the programs.