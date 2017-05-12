Scrambling to find a gift for mom? The hottest items for Mother’s Day

MILWAUKEE -- The clock is ticking to find the perfect Mother's Day gift. Jaymes Duke Ballard joins FOX6 WakeUp to help.
1. FOOTNANNY
- Footnanny.com
- Use code word
- MOM for
- 50% For a limited time only.
- (editable arrangements has a big disc also! Use code word: MOM)
2.FAB BEAUTY
- Hello Fab Skincare kit on the GO!
- For busy moms and new moms..
- *3 in one Superfruit Color Correcting Cushion-$36 *Caffeine Matcha Wake Up Wipes- $15 *Use in the mornings to refresh, post gym time, Hydrates and replenishes skin, *Vital Green face Mist A gym juice drink for your face. Healthy glowing!
- Filled with leafy green super foods. $18 Sephora.com
3.WALEDA
- Skin food- a cult favorite all natural cream Contains plant extract that literally fuels the skin! $19 Whole foods.
4.MOM CHIC STYLE
- Designer clothes from Vintage shops and Nordstrom Rack. $45 to $100
5.MOM SIGNATURE DRINK! $10
- Healthy and no sugar at all.
- Great Idea for her special day!
- Any grocery store.
- #Drinkclean
6.INDUSTRY SECRET ( If time permits) Go on trueperson.com Type in your name and comes up Your address and home number or Cell. This is a invasion of privacy!
- Scroll down to privacy and
- Click REMOVE to erase
- Your information.