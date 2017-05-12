Scrambling to find a gift for mom? The hottest items for Mother’s Day

MILWAUKEE -- The clock is ticking to find the perfect Mother's Day gift. Jaymes Duke Ballard joins FOX6 WakeUp to help.

1. FOOTNANNY

  • Footnanny.com
  • Use code word
  • MOM for
  • 50% For a limited time only.
  • (editable arrangements has a big disc also! Use code word: MOM)

2.FAB BEAUTY

  • Hello Fab Skincare kit on the GO!
  • For busy moms and new moms..
  • *3 in one Superfruit Color Correcting Cushion-$36 *Caffeine Matcha Wake Up Wipes- $15 *Use in the mornings to refresh, post gym time, Hydrates and replenishes skin, *Vital Green face Mist A gym juice drink for your face. Healthy glowing!
  • Filled with leafy green super foods. $18 Sephora.com

3.WALEDA

  • Skin food- a cult favorite all natural cream Contains plant extract that literally fuels the skin! $19 Whole foods.

4.MOM CHIC STYLE

  • Designer clothes from Vintage shops and Nordstrom Rack. $45 to $100

5.MOM SIGNATURE DRINK! $10

  • Healthy and no sugar at all.
  • Great Idea for her special day!
  • Any grocery store.
  • #Drinkclean

6.INDUSTRY SECRET ( If time permits) Go on trueperson.com Type in your name and comes up Your address and home number or Cell. This is a invasion of privacy!

  • Scroll down to privacy and
  • Click REMOVE to erase
  • Your information.

 