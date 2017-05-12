U.S. Marshals seek Cedric Moore in connection with $15,000 armed robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- When you hit the jackpot, it’s easy to forget someone else may be looking for a win of their own.

“Unfortunately in different situations you are going to have people that are watching you,” agents tell FOX6 News this is what happened to a person from Waukesha.

“You have an area where people can win substantial amounts of money they`re in an environment where they are focused on their winnings,” the agent explained. “They are not paying attention to what`s going on around them”.

Agents say Cedric Moore, 34 is wanted for a December 2016 armed robbery. The victim returned to their home in Waukesha after an evening at the Potawatomi casino. Moore and two other suspects followed the victim`s movements all the way to their Waukesha residents. Police say they were then robbed of more than $15,000 in casino winnings

The robbery happened feet from the victim`s door steps. The suspects including Moore are also accused of destroying the individual’s cellphone...and tying them up inside their garage. The other two individuals have been taken into custody.

Moore is the last wanted man in this case. Officials are asking Moore is describes as 6 feet tall and weighs an estimated 165 pounds with several tattoos.

"Based on some recent events we believe that family members are aiding Mr. Moore in avoiding his arrest,” the agent on the case said. “He is a priority now we appreciate any help the public can give to bring him to justice."