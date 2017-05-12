Watch: Will Ferrell gives funny USC commencement talk

He’s been a race-car driver, a Santa’s elf, and a TV anchorman in the movies.

And now, Will Ferrell says, with an honorary doctorate degree in hand he’s ready to deliver a baby on an airliner, adding that he hopes it’s United Airlines.

Ferrell, who delivered the keynote address at the University of Southern California’s 134th commencement Friday, had graduates roaring with laughter throughout the nearly 30 minutes he stood at the podium after receiving his honorary degree.

As he shyly made his way to the stage in traditional graduation garb earlier, Ferrell said he could sense graduates’ parents asking themselves, “Why Will Ferrell. I hate him. I hate his movies.”

One of USC’s most successful graduates, Ferrell occasionally turned serious to exhort students to never be afraid to pursue their goals. He added that he struggled for several years after his 1990 graduation from USC before breaking through in comedy.