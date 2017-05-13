× Gov. Walker tells state GOP convention: “I’m ready” for third term

WISCONSIN DELLS — Gov. Scott Walker told supporters at the annual Republican Party of Wisconsin convention that he’s ready to run for a third term.

“I’m ready to move Wisconsin forward for the next four years,” Walker said, after walking onto the convention stage to John Foggerty’s “Centerfield.”

His comments – along with the naming of Joe Fadness as campaign manager this week – are setting up an official campaign launch this summer. Walker has said he won’t begin a campaign until after he signs the state budget.

Walker spent his 12-minute speech touting his record and Wisconsin’s low unemployment rate. The state GOP handed out signs that read “Top 10 Wisconsin” that supporters waived as Walker promoted a recent ranking of the state’s business climate.