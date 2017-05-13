“Catches for Cancer” charity football game raises money for MPD vet battling cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- It was a football game where the points didn't matter. The Wauwatosa community rallied together Saturday, May 13th to raise money for a 20-year-old Milwaukee police veteran.

The charity football game, "Catches for Cancer," was held at Hart Park in Wauwatosa. The goal was to raise $10,000 for Lieutenant Sebastian Raclaw with the Milwaukee Police Department.

The MPD veteran is battling a rare form of abdominal cancer. Two sponsored teams of eight players participated in the full-contact game.

PHOTO GALLERY

""It started in Ohio, actually in Cincinnati, and then when I moved out here I brought it out here. We've done pretty well with it. We've raised over $10,000 in the first three total. We're happy with it and it's nice to give back to people," said Steve Mick, event organizer.

"Today we're just having a little charity football game trying to raise some cash for a good cause, get some guys together and show some love," said Travis Beckum, Super Bowl champion.

Beckum is a former Wisconsin Badgers player and Super Bowl champion. Visitors were asked to donate a minimum of $10 at the gate. After the game, visitors hung around for an after party and a silent auction.