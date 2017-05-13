Milwaukee police searching for missing 12-year-old girl last seen near 45th and Center

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating missing 12-year-old Elisia Hill. She was last seen Friday night, May 12th near 45th and Center around 10 p.m.

According to police, Elisia needs her medication and has not returned home. She is described as a black female, 5’3″ tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Elisia was last seen wearing a black shirt with an animal design and pink pants. She was carrying a pink, black and green backpack.

If you have any information on Hill’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.