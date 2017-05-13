× Officials: Amtrak train hits vehicle trying to go around gates in Kenosha

KENOSHA — A man suffered serious injuries after trying to drive around the gates of an oncoming Amtrak train in Kenosha.

The incident happened Saturday morning, May 13th on Somers Road (County Highway E) near 72nd Avenue in Kenosha.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the man attempted to drive around the gates and avoid the train but was struck. Officials say he suffered serious injuries.

