1 man assisted by Red Cross after fire in duplex near Buffum and Concordia

MILWAUKEE — One person is being assisted by the American Red Cross after a fire in a home near Buffum and Concordia on Sunday morning, May 14th.

It happened shortly before 11:00 a.m.

Fire officials said the fire broke out on the second floor, in the kitchen of a duplex.

Everyone who was inside was able to get out safety, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.