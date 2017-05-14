“A year of firsts:” Mother, grandmother of murdered Indiana teens speak out ahead of Mother’s Day

DELPHI, Indiana — Nearly three months after Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered in the small town of Delphi, Indiana, their killer is still on the loose. Ahead of Mother’s Day, the mother and grandmother of the girls spoke out about how they continue to push through the pain every day, in their fight for justice.

“The pictures are a little harder to come across now, and it is the ache that we feel that was not there to begin with, and now with Mother’s Day, we are trying to figure out what do we do…because I don’t feel like celebrating much this year,” said Abby’s mother, Anna Williams.

Every day for the past three months, Williams and Becky Patty wake up with hope in their heavy hearts.

“We are going through a year of firsts,” said Libby’s grandmother, Becky Patty.

“We are not prepared for it…but we know it is coming and we know this year is going to be a hard one,” said Williams.

In February, Williams and Patty lost a piece of their life when 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were murdered while on a walk on the Delphi historic trails. Their killer remains at large.

“I think that it has gotten harder now because reality has set in,” said Patty.

These families’ pain is unimaginable, and the lack of answers in the case is another blow.

“You just feel like you could throw up and your heart hurts. Your chest just hurts,” said Patty.

While this year may be filled with change, some things are better left untouched.

“We shut her door. That is Libby’s room and it stays that way,” said Patty.

“Everything was family…all of it — so there is no replacing that, that is for sure,” said Williams.