× “Art In The City Plein Air MKE:” Artists take part in ‘quick paint’ contest on city’s east side

MILWAUKEE — Dozens of acclaimed artists took part in a contest along Milwaukee’s lakefront on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14th.

It was all part of “Art In The City Plein Air MKE.”

Sixty artists from across the Midwest started painting on Thursday, May 11th. On Sunday, they took part in a quick paint competition along Prospect and North on Milwaukee’s east side — competing for more than $6,000 worth of prizes.

Artists said it was a great way to capture the essence of the city.

“My aesthetic isn’t always her aesthetic and it’s always nice to see different parts of Milwaukee that other people find beautiful too, because artists usually paint what they enjoy looking at,” Jenny Anderson said.

On Monday, you can grab a cup of coffee with the artists at North Point Lighthouse.

Next weekend, the public will be able to purchase the artists’ works at Saint John’s on the Lake.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Art In The City Plein Air MKE 2017.