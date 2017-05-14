× Firefighters called out to Milwaukee Co. Zoo for small fire behind reptile house

MILWAUKEE — Firefighters were called out to the Milwaukee County Zoo on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14th, and now, an investigation is underway to determine what caused a small fire behind the zoo’s reptile house.

It happened around 3:00 p.m.

Zoo officials said the fire started in an area behind the reptile house. It was brought under control quickly by zoo staff with fire extinguishers. MFD officials were called in to help ensure it was extinguished.

There were no injuries to any animals or humans.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Zoo officials noted there is no smoking allowed on zoo grounds.

Video was shared with FOX6 News by a viewer, showing an MFD truck arriving at the scene.