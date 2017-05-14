Free or reduced admission: 5 museums team up for “Milwaukee Museum Mile” event

MILWAUKEE — Five Milwaukee museums on Sunday, May 14th offered 5,280 feet of history and culture during the seventh annual “Milwaukee Museum Mile” event.

The museums, all located along the Lake Michigan shoreline, offered free or reduced admission for the day.

This joint effort included:

Organizers said this event was years in the making.

“Everything has come together in the last seven years to bring attention to this side of town, but there’s also everything we have to offer in terms of art and culture and experiences,” John Sterr said.

Each museum offered guided tours and refreshments, and walking wasn’t the only option. A free, continuous shuttle bus was also available.

