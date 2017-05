× Police: Milwaukee man shot, killed during argument on city’s north side

MILWAUKEE — A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed during an argument on the city’s north side early on Sunday, May 14th.

Police say the shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. in the neighborhood around 13th and Keefe.

The search is on for a known male suspect in this shooting.

