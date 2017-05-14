× Police seek suspect after 28-year-old man is shot, wounded

MILWAUKEE — A 28-year-old man is hospitalized after being shot in the neighborhood near 18th and Nash on Saturday evening, May 13th.

Police say the shooting happened just before 5:00 p.m. It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

A friend transported the victim to the area near 7th and Keefe where he was then transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

MPD continues to search for suspects and seek a motive.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.