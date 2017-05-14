× Racine Co. Sheriff: Thieves crash through fence at Manheim Auto Auction, steal vehicles

RAYMOND — Thieves crashed through a fence at Manheim Auto Auction in the Town of Raymond early Sunday, May 14th and stole vehicles.

It was shortly after 3:00 a.m. when the Racine County Communications Center received notification there were three vehicles that had crashed through the fence at Manheim.

When Racine County Deputy’s arrived, there were three vehicles located at the scene. It was later discovered that one of the vehicles had been stolen from the City of Milwaukee. Another had been stolen from Manheim Auto Auction. The third vehicle was also out of Milwaukee.

Officials say it is unknown how many or what types of vehicles were stolen from Manheim Auto Auction at this time. One of the vehicles that is believed to be stolen from the auction was recovered in Milwaukee County with heavy front end damage.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.