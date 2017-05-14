“Sin City,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” actor Powers Boothe dies at 68

HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 19: Actor Powers Boothe attends Premiere of Dimension Films' 'Sin City: A Dame To Kill For' at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 19, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 19: Actor Powers Boothe attends Premiere of Dimension Films' 'Sin City: A Dame To Kill For' at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 19, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Actor Powers Boothe, known for his roles in “Sin City” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” has died at 68, his publicist said. The Emmy-winning actor died of natural causes in his sleep at his Los Angeles home.
Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.