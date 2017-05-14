× Teenage girl struck by vehicle, suffers life-threatening injuries

SUSSEX — A 17-year-old girl is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Village of Sussex on Saturday evening, May 13th.

Waukesha County sheriff’s deputies and Sussex firefighters responded to the intersection of Highway 164 and Main St. around 8:45 p.m.

The girl was taken to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

Officials say the striking vehicle was driven by a 22-year-old female — and is believed to have been northbound on Hwy. 164 at the time of the accident.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.