The Honest Company recalls baby wipes that could contain mold
The Honest Company is recalling wipes that could contain mold.
According to a statement on the company’s website, officials do not believe the affected product is likely to cause adverse health consquences, however, “impacted wipes do have a spotted discoloration and the aesthetics are unacceptable.”
The below products, distributed in the United States and Candada are being recalled “out of an abundance of caution:”
- 10 count packages, UPC 0817810011276, 0816645024079, 0817810011276
- 72 count packages, UPC 0817810011863, 7000000011863, 0816645023584, 0816645023591
- 288 count packages, UPC 0817810014680
- 576 count packages, UPC 0817810028540
These wipes are also included in Honest Diaper Cakes, Baby Basics Gift Set and Baby Arrival Gift Set.
CLICK HERE to enter the lot number of a product to see whether it is impacted by this recall.
If you have questions, you can call 1-888-862-8818 Monday through Friday from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific.