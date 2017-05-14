× The Honest Company recalls baby wipes that could contain mold

The Honest Company is recalling wipes that could contain mold.

According to a statement on the company’s website, officials do not believe the affected product is likely to cause adverse health consquences, however, “impacted wipes do have a spotted discoloration and the aesthetics are unacceptable.”

The below products, distributed in the United States and Candada are being recalled “out of an abundance of caution:”

10 count packages, UPC 0817810011276, 0816645024079, 0817810011276

72 count packages, UPC 0817810011863, 7000000011863, 0816645023584, 0816645023591

288 count packages, UPC 0817810014680

576 count packages, UPC 0817810028540

These wipes are also included in Honest Diaper Cakes, Baby Basics Gift Set and Baby Arrival Gift Set.

CLICK HERE to enter the lot number of a product to see whether it is impacted by this recall.

If you have questions, you can call 1-888-862-8818 Monday through Friday from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific.