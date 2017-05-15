× 13, 14, 15-year-old suspects arrested after pursuit believed responsible for series of thefts

MENOMONEE FALLS — Three young people were taken into custody after a vehicle theft and pursuit in Menomonee Falls, and police say they may have been involved in a series of thefts and attempted thefts prior to the pursuit.

Police said around 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 15th, officers were dispatched for vehicle theft that happened near Appleton Avenue and River Crest Drive.

An officer spotted the stolen vehicle and a second vehicle, following close behind. That second vehicle was observed to have a broken window.

When an officer signaled to the vehicles to stop, both fled.

Police say the stolen vehicle headed into Germantown, Milwaukee and Mequon. It was eventually abandoned near County Line Road and 76th Street — where three occupants fled on foot. Three juveniles from Milwaukee, ages 13, 14 and 15 were taken into custody. Police said two of them had warrants.

According to police, other calls for service received around the time of this incident indicate that the three juveniles in custody may have been involved in a series of thefts and an attempted theft that occurred prior to the pursuit.

Germantown police are investigating a theft that happened near Appleton Avenue and Maple Road. The vehicle taken in this incident was abandoned at the site of the vehicle theft in Menomonee Falls.

Police said the vehicle with the broken window, which was following closely behind the suspect vehicle prior to the pursuit was stolen from the area near Appleton Avenue and Menomonee Avenue. Police are also investigating an attempted vehicle theft that happened on Premier Lane, near Appleton and County Line Road.

The investigation is ongoing.