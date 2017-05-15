15-year-old from Milwaukee questioned after latest break-in at Manheim Auto Auction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE COUNTY -- A teenager is being questioned by investigators after a break-in an the Manheim Auto Auction in Racine County. As the investigation continues, the Racine County sheriff has a message for people in the community.

"We need to put a stop this," Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said.

Sheriff Schmaling didn't mince words after yet another break-in at the Manheim Auto Auction in Caledonia. It happened early on Sunday morning, May 14th. Investigators say thieves in three vehicles took down a fence -- stealing an unknown number of vehicles from the lot.

"We're looking at items left behind in the vehicle. We're looking at fingerprints, DNA," Sheriff Schmaling said.

This incident wasn't the first time vehicles have been stolen from this auto auction, and Sheriff Schamling said these crimes aren't just happening in SE Wisconsin.

"It's a disturbing trend. It's a dangerous trend. It's not inclusive to just here in Racine. We're seeing it in the Chicagoland area. The whole Midwest area has been experiencing this," Sheriff Schmaling said.

Schmaling said he doesn't know why so many of these crimes are happening, but he noted many of the thieves are young, and he wants parents to take responsibility.

"Parents need to get a hold their kids. They cannot be out running the streets after 10:00 at night. These are happening 2:00 or 3:00 in the morning," Sheriff Schmaling said.

Schmaling has encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

"There needs to be consequences and we need to send the right message," Schmaling said.

Schmaling said two vehicles have been recovered from Sunday's break-in. One was occupied by a 15-year-old in Milwaukee, who is being questioned and has been cooperative, Schmaling said.