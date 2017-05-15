× “Be observant:” Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating string of daytime home burglaries

DODGE COUNTY — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible for a series of daytime burglaries over the past two months.

The sheriff’s office says at least five burglaries have been reported in the northeastern part of the county since April 14th — and may be connected to burglaries in neighboring counties as well.

Authorities say the burglars have generally targeted older farm house-style residences when no one was home. Often, the homes are isolated or have trees or shrubs, making them less visible from the roadway.

The burglars are generally targeting items such as cash, jewelry or firearms.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office asks all residents and visitors to be observant of their surroundings and call if they observe anything suspicious.

If you witness an unfamiliar vehicle in your area, attempt to obtain a license plate if possible and a description of the vehicle and occupants and call the sheriff’s office immediately.

If you live in rural Dodge County you can help protect yourselves and your neighbors by getting to know your neighbors and their vehicles. Keeping valuables in a locked safe and installing security cameras are also good steps in reducing your vulnerability to crimes of this nature, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is increasing patrols in the areas of these burglaries and will continue to work hard to resolve these burglaries as quickly as possible.

Anyone with information about these or any other crimes are asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726.