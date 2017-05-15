× Concertgoers rejoice! Katy Perry to perform at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in December

MILWAUKEE — Katy Perry is slated to perform at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on December 4th. This is part of her “Witness” tour.

Tickets for the tour will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration through May 16th, with the pre-sale happening May 18th from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Registration is open now and continues until Tuesday, May 16 at midnight. For more information and to register, visit KatyPerry.com.

The Citi presale runs May 18 at noon until May 20 at 10:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, May 22 at 10:00 a.m.